Actor Basil Hoffman remembered by Sault filmmaker

Brian Kelly
Sep 26, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A Sault Ste. Marie native is remembering a veteran actor who starred in two of his productions.

Basil Hoffman (All the President’s Men, My Favorite Year) died Sept. 17. He was 83.

Hoffman appeared in the short, When Life Gives You Lemons, and a feature (The Pineville Heist), directed by Lee Chambers.

RIP Basil Hoffman,” said Chambers on Twitter. “You were my star twice and always a gentleman and a pro. You will be missed.”

