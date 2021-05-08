Auditions planned for three shows

Soo Theatre is planning auditions this week for three summer productions.

The venue in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is seeking talent for Fairies of the Night-Good and Evil, an original play by Deborah Choszczyk, Verdi’s La Traviata and The Best Little Theatre in Town, a one-act musical directed by Gabbie Pepin.

Tryouts are Tuesday and Wednesday, a release says.

Performances are scheduled between June and August.