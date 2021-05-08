Auditions planned for three shows

Brian Kelly
May 08, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Soo Theatre is planning auditions this week for three summer productions.

The venue in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is seeking talent for Fairies of the Night-Good and Evil, an original play by Deborah Choszczyk, Verdi’s La Traviata and The Best Little Theatre in Town, a one-act musical directed by Gabbie Pepin.

Tryouts are Tuesday and Wednesday, a release says.

Performances are scheduled between June and August.

