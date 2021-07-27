Brotherhood gets Regina showing

Article content

A film shot in Michipicoten First Nation will be screened in Regina starting Friday.

Brotherhood will be shown at Rainbow Cinemas Golden Mile.

Director Richard Bell’s film is based on the true story of a group of boys, and two camp leaders, setting out in a canoe across Balsam Lake in Ontario in 1926 and being capsized by a summer storm.

Brotherhood was an Ontario and Saskatchewan co-production.

Canadian Screen Awards recognized Brotherhood’s visual effects in 2020.