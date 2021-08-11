Brotherhood screened in Oakville

Brian Kelly
Jake Manley stars in Brotherhood. SUPPLIED
Oakville is the next stop for a screening of a film shot in Michipicoten First Nation.

Brotherhood will be screened at Film.ca Cinemas for one-week starting Friday, a release says.

Director and screenwriter Richard Bell will attend showings on Aug. 19.

Brotherhood won a Canadian Screen Award for visual effects in 2020.

The cast includes Oakville native Jake Manley.

