Brotherhood screened in Oakville

Oakville is the next stop for a screening of a film shot in Michipicoten First Nation.

Brotherhood will be screened at Film.ca Cinemas for one-week starting Friday, a release says.

Director and screenwriter Richard Bell will attend showings on Aug. 19.

Brotherhood won a Canadian Screen Award for visual effects in 2020.

The cast includes Oakville native Jake Manley.