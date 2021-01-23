Documenting Sault's music scene nears end

Article content

This is The End of Shaun Antler’s efforts to document Sault Ste. Marie’s music history.

What started as a small-scale attempt to get names of members of groups through the years grew into a two-year project that now stands at 1,722 entries.

Antler’s ready to drop the curtain and hit the lights at month’s end.

“It just keeps growing and getting bigger and bigger and bigger and I’ve got to put an end to it,” she told The Sault Star. “This is your last chance to get any information in.”

Anyone with information about bands that have been part of the Sault’s music scene can reach Antler at santler@shaw.ca.

The stage director of Rotaryfest’s Stage 1 has compiled a whole range of types of acts, including opera, country, electronic, musical theatre, grunge, doowop, death metal and jazz.

“Every single genre you can think of,” Antler told The Sault Star. “It’s quite diverse.”

More recent additions to her collection include 1940s outfits such as Mino and His Merry Men and George Nesom and The Personality Boys. Antler’s also been handed names of groups, Deja Vu, The Extracts, Gambler, Heaven’s Devils and The Jesters, but no listing of group personnel.