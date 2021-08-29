Lucas Beaver and Timothy Murphy are teaming up to help bring musical theatre back to Sault Ste. Marie after more than two years.

They are co-directing All Together Now!, a musical revue featuring songs from more than 15 shows including Beauty and the Beast, Come From Away, Little Shop of Horrors and My Fair Lady. Show dates are Nov. 12 to 14 at Sault Community Theatre Centre.

'Everybody's excited' to start work on musical

Beaver and Murphy have worked alongside each other, or one has directed the other, for more than 20 years. Credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Once Upon a Mattress, Tommy, White Christmas, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!

Dancing is Beaver’s forte. Murphy, strong at singing, was “the first person I thought of,” said Beaver, when he decided to get the rights to All Together Now!

“We complement each other,” said Beaver following the first of two days of rehearsals at Algoma’s Water Tower Inn. “It just made sense to approach him.”

Getting back to staging a show is “exciting” for Beaver. His last stint directing was Musical Comedy Guild’s Mamma Mia! in November 2018.

First day of auditions brought some pleasant surprises. Murphy estimates “at least” five actors who’ve previously only done ensemble work auditioned for solo performances in All Together Now!

“I was so thrilled to see them stand there and be brave enough to sing an entire solo song,” he said. “Some of those songs are challenging vocally and they took it on. Bravo to them.”

“Everybody’s excited,” said Beaver. “Everybody also acknowledges that we haven’t all necessarily been working on our voices or dancing over the 18 months. We’re a little rusty in some aspects and that’s OK.”