Flicks start rolling again at Galaxy

Movies back on the big screen get a big thumbs up from Jesse Evans.
The general manager of Galaxy Cinemas at Station Mall welcomed back patrons Friday afternoon eight weeks after going dark on Boxing Day due to a provincially-ordered lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seven-screen cinema was also closed for five months in 2020 due to the public health crisis.
“Me and the team are just so excited,” Jesse Evans told The Sault Star 30 minutes before opening for a string of afternoon screenings. “We are really looking forward to getting open.”
Six titles, all new or recently released, are featured.
“It’s great to be offering things that haven’t been in the cinema before,” said Evans.
Wonder Woman 1984 opened on Christmas Day at the downtown cinema – and then Galaxy closed. The superhero film starring Gil Gadot will be screened six times on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek team up for director John Lee Hancock’s crime thriller The Little Things. There’s four showings, starting at 12:25 p.m., on Saturday.
Judas and the Black Messiah, The Croods: A New Age, Land and Promising Young Women round out Galaxy’s first round of offerings while Sault Ste. Marie is in the province’s yellow-protect zone.
Movies will be shown Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. Evans is hopeful more days will be added in the coming weeks. A “smaller number” of staff are back at work. Evans was one of eight working on Friday.
“Our hope is to have everybody coming back as soon as we can,” he said.
A limited number of snacks, including popcorn and nachos, are available. Galaxy’s Xscape Entertainment Centre is closed.
Safety protocols introduced when Galaxy reopened last August, including stepped-up cleaning, blocking off every second row in auditoriums and pairs of seats separated by three empty seats, return. Pre-ordering tickets online is encouraged. Movie-goers need to give their contact information while the city is in the yellow-protect zone. Masks must be worn unless food is being consumed in a seat. Maximum capacity is 50 per theatre.
Evans suggests movie-goers be at the theatre 15 minutes before show time.
“We don’t want a whole bunch of people coming down early because we want to spread everybody out,” he said.
There will be separate entrance and exit ways for patrons.
Galaxy staff have done “a heck of a lot of cleaning” to prepare for Friday’s opening.
Evans, who started working at the theatre 12 years ago and moved into management in 2011, fulfilled orders for pop and popcorn delivered by Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats since Boxing Day.
