Article content

A shorter Fringe North Theatre Festival returns this summer with a priority on highlighting Sault Ste. Marie and area talent and strengthening ties with residents.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the festival in 2020.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fringe festival plans online return Back to video

This year’s event will be online only and run one to four days in mid-August instead of the 10 programmed in 2019.

“It was very unwieldy the first few years,” said interim president Tova Arbus of the previous longer runs. “Much too long and kind of moving in all different directions. We’re really looking to simplify and just bring it back to basics.”

She wants to focus on “ways to give artists really good experiences.

“I think three, four days is lots of time in a city like Sault Ste. Marie, especially when you’re talking about summer festivals and especially when you’re talking about new festivals,” said Arbus.

Her to-do list for 2021 also includes deepening ties between the festival and Sault residents.