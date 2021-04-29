Fringe festival plans online return
A shorter Fringe North Theatre Festival returns this summer with a priority on highlighting Sault Ste. Marie and area talent and strengthening ties with residents.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the festival in 2020.
This year’s event will be online only and run one to four days in mid-August instead of the 10 programmed in 2019.
“It was very unwieldy the first few years,” said interim president Tova Arbus of the previous longer runs. “Much too long and kind of moving in all different directions. We’re really looking to simplify and just bring it back to basics.”
She wants to focus on “ways to give artists really good experiences.
“I think three, four days is lots of time in a city like Sault Ste. Marie, especially when you’re talking about summer festivals and especially when you’re talking about new festivals,” said Arbus.
Her to-do list for 2021 also includes deepening ties between the festival and Sault residents.
“We have not, I think, done a great job fostering that community engagement and really showcasing this as a community festival,” said Arbus. “We were brand new. We had lots of learning to do. Some fabulous work has happened in the past, but we have just a lot of opportunity to grow and get better here.”
Fringe North Theatre Festival started in 2017.
Arbus, a founding member and former president and artistic director, is back after stepping away from the festival in late 2018. Her return follows the departure of past president Peter Rowe, treasurer Connie Langille-Rowe and secretary Jami van Haaften.
“This is going to be a year of focusing on re-engaging the community in what it means to fringe and what a fringe is about, but primarily on supporting artists in exploring their work,” said Arbus. “I expect that we’ll get a pretty wide cross-section – everything from polished, finished work to emerging artists and the gamut in-between.”
Tentative deadline date for interested acts to appear at the festival is late June. Email saultfringe@gmail.com or call 705 975 0761.
An annual general meeting is planned for early June. Elections will be held for secretary and treasurer. Anyone interested can send a letter of intent to fringenorthboard@gmail.com by late May. The festival especially welcomes applications from the Indigenous, Black, 2SLGBTQ+, youth, newcomer and different cultural communities.
Experience is not necessary, but applicants should “be willing to come in with an open and creative mind,” said Arbus.
The festival also plans to hire an equity, diversion and inclusion officer.
More than a dozen Canadian fringe festivals, inlcuding events in Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa and Toronto, were cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Fringe North Theatre Festival is a member of Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals.
