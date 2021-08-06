Grand Funk Railroad brings The Locomotion to Kewadin Casino

Brian Kelly
Aug 06, 2021
Grand Funk Railroad
Grand Funk Railroad rolls into Kewadin Casino for a fall date.

The American rock band plays the Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., venue on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

Founding members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher are joined by Max Carl (38 Special), Bruce Kulick (KISS) and Tim Cashion (Bob Seger, Robert Palmer).

Grand Funk Railroad formed in 1969. The group’s hits include We’re an American Band, Some Kind of Wonderful, Footstompin’ Music and Shinin’ On.

Tickets, $35 and $45, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the box office or tickets.kewadin.com

