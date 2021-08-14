Great White's Jack Russell plays Kewadin

Article content

Great White founding member Jack Russell brings an acoustic show to Kewadin Casino this fall.

He’ll be backed by Robby Lochner for a Nov. 19 performance at the Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., venue. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the casino’s box office or tickets.kewadin.com.

Russell will play Great White’s hits, including Desert Moon and Save Your Life, and covers of songs he enjoyed growing up, a release says.