Herron helps helm TIFF winner

A Sault Ste. Marie filmmaker helped create a movie that won honours at the recent Toronto International Film Festival.

Rebeka Herron, of 180 Sisterhood Productions, oversaw pre-production, production, post-production and digital media for Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice.

Zacharias Kunuk’s adaptation of an Inuit traditional story from the North Baffin region was named best Canadian short film at TIFF.

Herron worked on the project from 2018 to this year.

“I am very grateful to have been part of the team that helped bring Zacharias Kunuk’s vision and story to life,” she said in an email. “I have always thought this film was something special and with winning best Canadian short film at TIFF I think it shows that others see this project as something special as well. With all the success so far we have a good chance at being long-listed for an Oscar nomination.”

Herron was also responsible for budgeting, scheduling, applying for funding and business affairs for the co-production from Taqqut Productions and Kingulliit Productions.

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice won the FIPRESCI Award at the International Federation of Film Critics at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in July.

The short will be screened Saturday at Ottawa International Animation Festival.

Kunuk’s credits include Atanarjuat The Fast Runner and Searchers.

