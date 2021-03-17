





Article content A classic play about a man and the invisible rabbit he called his friend made a big impression on Pirie Kaufman, the long-time community theatre actor known as Bear. Kaufman, who died last Sunday at age 67, book-ended his stage appearances appearing as the same character in Mary Chase’s Harvey. He directed the show for a group in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and wanted to mount a production with Sault Theatre Workshop before illness scuttled those plans. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stage veteran Kaufman loved Harvey Back to video Kaufman’s final role was in Algoma Repertory Theatre’s production of Harvey in March 2020. He also appeared in shows presented by Stage North, Sault Theatre Workshop, Theatre Algoma (QED, The Seagull) and Musical Comedy Guild (Cinderella, Swinging on a Star). Kaufman stage managed several shows including MCG’s 7 Stories and Theatre Algoma’s The Butterfingers Angel, Mary and Joseph, Herod the Nut, and the Slaughter of 12 Hit Carols in a Pear Tree. He was part of STW’s 50th anniversary show, Making an Exhibition of Ourselves, in 1998. Kaufman appeared in one of the first shows directed by Harry Houston.

Article content He shared the stage with Michael Hennessy, in his first major role, for Joseph Kesselring’s Arsenic and Old Lace during Sault Theatre Workshop’s 1974-1975 season. Both actors stood more than six feet tall. “It really added a lot to the visual and the humour of it,” Houston told The Sault Star. “He was very good in that production, as well. I have very fond memories of that play.” Houston and Kaufman worked together on several future STW shows including Wyrd Sisters, No Opera at the Opr’y Tonight and Caesar: Death of a Dictator. “He had stage presence that was captivating,” said Houston. “He was quite imposing.” Sault Star theatre critic Robin Waples remembers Pirie as “a strong presence with a gentle spirit.” Kaufman directed Harvey for Chippewa Theater Guild in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., in 2009. He also helmed a segment of Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work for STW’s One-Act Festival. Houston was expecting Kaufman to direct the play for the Sault Ste. Marie’s oldest community theatre group. “We were waiting for him to get better so that we could schedule something and it didn’t happen,” said Houston. Sandra Forsell directed Pirie in his last production. She was “ecstatic” when Kaufman auditioned. “He has a real love for that play,” said Forsell. “It is a passion play for him, for sure.” She cast him as Judge Omar Gaffney, not knowing that was the same role he played in a Sault Collegiate Institute production 50 years earlier.

Article content “He was just meant to play that part, but of course he read so well and does it so wonderfully,” said Forsell. Kaufman’s obituary includes dialogue spoken by Elwood P. Dowd in Harvey. Amanda Zuke says her father quoted the lines “for as long as I can remember.“Years ago my mother said to me, ‘In this world, Elwood, you must be oh so smart or oh so pleasant.’ Well, for years I was smart. I recommend pleasant.” Forsell calls the dialogue’s inclusion “a wonderful reference, not only to his love of that play and the way he wanted to live his life, but as a homage.” Kaufman was “really excited” to be in another production of Harvey. The show wrapped in early March 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic started. “It’s such a funny play that it deals with some very serious issues, but also does it in great compassion,” said Forsell. “I think that it just spoke to him.” Kaufman gave Algoma Repertory Theatre the checkerboard-pattern hat, with material removed for Harvey’s ears, that was used in an earlier production. Zuke called her dad “a people person.“I don’t want to say he picked up strays, but people in need of somebody to listen or to be kind to them really gravitated toward him,” she said. While he took a break from treading the boards when he married and became a father, Kaufman did theatre “pretty consistently” during his life, returning to acting with Sault Theatre Workshop’s The Business of Murder in 1995. “Dad was so passionate about theatre,” said Zuke. “He just loved it. He was a storyteller by nature.”

Article content Father and daughter worked together on numerous shows. Sometimes she’d direct and he’d act, such as QED. Occasionally they’d work together backstage. Kaufman and Zuke constructed a canopy for a production of Fiddler on the Roof in the 1990s. “We were always busy with things,” she said. “We did a lot of shows together that way and they’re all just treasured memories for me. He very much brought me into theatre. That was kind of a gift to me.” Kaufman was friends with the late Keith Knight, another student at SCI. Knight became a professional actor and directed Kaufman in Caesar: Death of a Dictator in 2005. Kaufman was predeceased by his wife Pam. A celebration of his life will be held when large gatherings are allowed following the COVID-19 pandemic. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

