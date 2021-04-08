Article content

An upcoming Stephen King film festival will feature a short featuring Sault Ste. Marie native Joanna Douglas.

The Doctor’s Case will be screened April 24 at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Stephen King Rules Dollar Baby Film Festival. The online event runs April 23-25 and is presented by Barker Street Cinema.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. King festival features Sault talent Back to video

James Douglas, son of former Sault Star reporter and Sault This Week editor Tom Douglas, is helping organize the festival. He directed The Doctor’s Case. The 2018 release, featuring his cousin Joanne Douglas (Anne with an E, Being Erica) in the cast, is one of more than 20 films based on short stories penned by King that will be shown.

Other titles include The Boogeyman (April 23, 5:45 p.m.), Paranoid (April 24, 3:30 p.m.) and The Passenger (April 25, 3:30 p.m.).

The festival is free to watch on YouTube and Vimeo.

Hosts are Anthony Northrup, author of Stephen King Dollar Baby: The Book, and graphic designer Leah Coghlan.

Tom Douglas and his wife, Gail, served as historical consultants on The Doctor’s Case. Nancy Fairburn, of the Sault, contributed music.

The Doctor’s Case has won more than a dozen awards and has been screened at more than 40 festivals around the world. Plaudits include best feature film at Pressplayff International Film Festival in Texas, best screenwriting at Open World Toronto Film Festival and best production design and and best wardrobe at Skiptown Playhouse International Film Festival in California.