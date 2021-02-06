Mallinger records Christmas album

Article content

Night time was the right time for Stephen Mallinger to record his first album.

The organist and choirmaster at St. Luke’s Cathedral went to the Brock Street church late at night over about 10 days during the Christmas holidays to record his debut effort.

Christmas at St. Luke’s Cathedral features 19 mostly medieval carols from around the world Mallinger arranged for the church’s two organs. English, German, French and Canadian works are performed. Most recordings are done on a pipe organ from Germany that was installed in spring 2019.

Mallinger’s chosen time to record was based on less downtown traffic to possibly interfere with his recording efforts. He recorded live. There’s no edits.

“Even if you’re just recording by yourself, it’s still pretty stressful because you’re trying to get a really clean performance,” Mallinger told The Sault Star. “If you’re trying to run live takes you really got to get them spot-on right away and then hope a bus doesn’t go by or a motorcycle.”