Matilda screened at Churchill Plaza Metro

Metro Churchill Plaza hosts a drive-in screening of a family film and highlights products from four food vendors on Saturday.

The first showing of Matilida at 8:30 p.m. is sold out, a release says. A second screening follows at 11 p.m. Participants must view the movie from inside their vehicles. Tickets are available at https://www.metro.ca/en/recipes-occasions/special-occasions/drive-in-registration

Prizes highlighting Irwin Maple Products, Summerfresh Dips, Top Shelf Collection Hot Sauces and Yello Fruit Frozen Desserts will be drawn.

Participants can browse a small business marketplace for an hour before the film starts. Masks must be worn and social distancing practised.

The event runs rain or shine unless there’s severe thunderstorms.

Metro has held drive-in events at 20 Ontario locations with Kanata and Ottawa ending the tour on Sept. 24 and 25.