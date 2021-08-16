McCauley brings mystery to Fringe North

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Sault Ste. Marie native’s The Wanderer’s Guide to Narrow Pines is part of Fringe North International Theatre Festival that starts Thursday.

McCauley is making the most of a terror-filled vision during her slumbers from late May. The third-year acting major student at Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, Wales jotted down what happened in her bad dream in the “middle of the night.”

The plot for her audio drama series was mapped out in three to four days. McCauley needed about another month to write the first episode.

Fringe audiences get a chance to hear that workshopped pilot. The Interlochen Arts Academy graduate expects to have the first season of her series done in 2022.

Three university friends, Crosby (McCauley), Catherine (Jenna Koch) and Russel (Charles Lee-Rossing), decide to spend a summer in a small Ontario town. Crosby, the rebel of the group, finds a book that “contains lots of secrets” about the community. Supernatural elements are at work. No longer is Narrow Pines a “seemingly perfect place,” as the trio discover they “do not know what they’ve gotten themselves into, but get wrapped up in it pretty quickly,” said McCauley.

The cast and crew are drawn from Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

McCauley’s father, Dr. Gene McCauley, is Mr. Roberts. Luca McCauley, Alexandria’s younger brother, contributes music. Rob Rock is Officer Kennedy. He has lit more than 100 productions in the Sault including Musical Comedy Guild’s Beauty and the Beast and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Family Life Theatre’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Murder at the Howard Johnson’s.