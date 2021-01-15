Monsters open door for Pearse's songwriting

Article content

An open mic night opened a welcome creative door for Sagen Pearse.

The Sault Ste. Marie native opted for covers of songs by The Wooden Sky and Dan Mangan when he played dates in Markham, Ont.

Open mic host Kevin Ker (Future History) wanted to know if the Korah Collegiate and Vocational School graduate had any original material.

Yes, Pearse had one original song, Monsters, he was writing.

Ker directed him to finish that effort and to keep creating more material. No longer did he want to hear Pearse singing material penned by others.

Message received. Pearse started “to write a lot more.”

His debut album, Nuclear Home, features 12 original folk efforts.

The disc was recorded at Union Sound in Toronto. Sault resident Michael Dempster is on bass.

“I think it turned out pretty well,” Pearse told The Sault Star during a telephone interview from Markham, Ont. “I like the album.”

Music gives Pearse a welcome outlet for his day-to-day work as a funeral director. He studied funeral services at Humber College. Pearse has worked in the industry for about a decade.