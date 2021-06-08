Musicians play

Article content

Two concerts are planned in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Northern Accent Chamber Orchestra presents works by Beethoven, Blanc, Holst and Mozart at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated, a release says.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Mac Saturn and Tyler Dettloff play Kewadin Casino’s DreamMakers Theater on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 2,478 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of June 2. Active cases stand at 95. No one is in hospital. Thirty-three people have died.