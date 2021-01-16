Old friends make new music

Brian Kelly
Jan 16, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Eric Brombacher and Jon Ferguson, shown here circa 1995, worked together to create two new songs. Brombacher's dog, Sammy, is between the two friends. SUPPLIED

Eric Brombacher takes a step back in time with an old friend for a new musical project.
The Sault Ste. Marie native, who now lives in Germany, created two songs with high school chum Jon Ferguson (Stiffler’s Mom, The Harmonocles) when he visited home last fall.

The indie/folk/pop I Walk These Streets and Time Hasn’t Changed are the first efforts from Brombacher’s latest musical project, Kadelburg. The group name is a nod to his father’s hometown in Germany. Brombacher lives in nearby Lauchringen.

Brombacher and Ferguson have known each other for more than 30 years. They attended White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School together. But the pair didn’t make music together until they met last year. Brombacher was just expecting to visit his old chum at his east-end home. Ferguson wanted to do than catch-up. He was eager to write a song. Ferguson shared his musical idea “and it just flowed from there,” Brombacher told The Sault Star during a telephone interview. “It was actually amazing because we’d never really done anything like that before, but it was amazing how easily and quickly it came together.”

With Ferguson’s music and Brombacher’s lyrics, Time Hasn’t Changed was born.

It was exciting because it was unplanned,” said Brombacher of the collaboration.

It’s almost like this musical partnership was already there. We had just not opened that door yet. When we started, it felt like we’d been doing this forever. It was really, really magical.”

Brombacher has co-written with others before, including Frank Miotto when the pair played in Toronto band Shattervox.

Honestly, it’s never been this easy before,” said Brombacher. “I think it’s because we have that long-standing relationship and that long-standing rapport.”

Ferguson suggested another former Sault resident, Toronto-based Dino Naccarato, contribute drums. Naccarato plays in another Brombacher group, Eric and the Soo.

A second song, I Walk These Streets, was also created during Brombacher’s visit.

Both efforts acknowledge times gone by.

I don’t live here anymore/Things will never be the way they were before/When I was a dreamer, a searcher, and a schemer,” is the chorus of I Walk These Streets.

Time Hasn’t Changed starts with a reference to Ferguson and Brombacher playing in the garage. “And it don’t make no difference/Because time hasn’t changed/When you’re back with your old friends/It all feels the same,” is the chorus.

You start treasuring the things that you maybe left behind because you had to,” said Brombacher. “In my case, I’m really appreciating the past.”

Time Hasn’t Changed and I Walk These Streets are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube and Amazon Music.

Brombacher anticipates further Kadelburg songs featuring Ferguson and Naccarato.

The three of us are still kicking ideas back and forth,” he said. “I do anticipate more new music coming out this year.”

One tune already in the works is The Rhine, a Brombacher creation inspired by the waterway that runs through Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands.

While Eric and The Soo has a “fairly fixed lineup,” Brombacher expects to collaborate “with people that I wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to work with” as part of Kadelburg. He’d like to add a choir to The Rhine’s end. Two German musicians have also worked on the track. Naccarato contributed a xylophone part.

Kadelburg allows me to explore other avenues,” said Brombacher.

He’ll also allow songs by Kadelburg to have a little more leeway in their running time. His preference is to keep songs by Eric and the Soo to three to four minutes so they’re “radio ready.

We just wanted it to be free-flowing because it was a spontaneous project,” said Brombacher. “I’m not putting the same boundaries on this project, which is great. I don’t have to work, work, work the songs and massage them. It’s a little more spontaneous. That fits the feel and the vibe of the songs and I think you can hear that. There’s a looseness to them. They’re not slick, but they’re fun.”

Brombacher played one solo show in Germany in 2020. An outdoor summer date in Wehr put him at one end of a pond with the audience on the other side of the body of water due to COVID-19.

Government-ordered restrictions due to the pandemic are comparable, or heavier, than what Canadians are experiencing, said Brombacher.

There’s lots of time to be alone,” he said.

Brombacher wants to return home this summer and continue working with Ferguson.

