Rainone sentenced to laughs in prison comedy

Trish Rainone is out for big laughs while she’s doing time in the big house.

The Sault Ste. Marie actress is Nikki ‘Top Dog’ Picano in Pink Is In, a new comedy that started airing this week on Bell Fibe TV1.

Picano is the most-feared inmate at Chatsworth Hamilton Women’s Prison. She boasts “a very confident and tough exterior,” Rainone told The Sault Star. “She uses bullying tactics to keep her ranking as the top dog.”

The Algoma University graduate filmed four episodes (Raise Your Hand If You Want a Purple Nurple, Niagara or Nice Bust, The Many Uses for Soap and The Princess, The Cake and The Rabbit) in Hamilton last September.

Playing the heavy wasn’t a stretch, Rainone maintains.

“I think everyone has that side where you have to defend yourself and you can step up and be firm,” she said. “Tap into that fight-or-flight mode toughness that we all have within us somewhere.”

Forget standard chilling scenes, such as bloody confrontations in the yard, common to prison shows. Pink Is In centres on antics, lots and lots of antics.