Rainone sentenced to laughs in prison comedy

Brian Kelly
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Trish Rainone stars in Pink Is In. SUPPLIED

Trish Rainone is out for big laughs while she’s doing time in the big house.

The Sault Ste. Marie actress is Nikki ‘Top Dog’ Picano in Pink Is In, a new comedy that started airing this week on Bell Fibe TV1.

Picano is the most-feared inmate at Chatsworth Hamilton Women’s Prison. She boasts “a very confident and tough exterior,” Rainone told The Sault Star. “She uses bullying tactics to keep her ranking as the top dog.”

The Algoma University graduate filmed four episodes (Raise Your Hand If You Want a Purple Nurple, Niagara or Nice Bust, The Many Uses for Soap and The Princess, The Cake and The Rabbit) in Hamilton last September.

Playing the heavy wasn’t a stretch, Rainone maintains.

I think everyone has that side where you have to defend yourself and you can step up and be firm,” she said. “Tap into that fight-or-flight mode toughness that we all have within us somewhere.”

Forget standard chilling scenes, such as bloody confrontations in the yard, common to prison shows. Pink Is In centres on antics, lots and lots of antics.

It kind of reminds me of slumber parties growing up,” said Rainone. “You just get a bunch of people together under one roof for a slumber party and the pranks start. The antics start. The games start.”

Pink Is In’s cast includes Margaret Lamarre (Looking for Angelina, Paperback Hero), Ellen-Ray Hennessy (Insomnia, Pelswick), Eileen Li (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Desginated Survivor). Screenwriter Kim Lobard (Eddie and the Cruisers II) is the chief executive officer of the private company that runs the crowbar hotel.

He is so funny,” said Rainone of Lobard. “He’s such a great writer and awesome person to collaborate with. He’s just an all-round awesome dude, so positive, so encouraging.”

Rainone embraced a chance to try improvised scenes on top of scripted content. She is hopeful there “might be little moments of improv” in the finished episodes.

I like getting the chance to improv,” said Rainone. “I feel like that’s when you can have some really fun moments developing your character, showing them in their natural state. It’s definitely a nice little opportunity to just play in the character and see what just comes out.”

Rainone, who heads 180 Sisterhood Productions with Rebeka Herron, calls Pink Is In “the most female heavy production” she’s appeared in during her nearly decade-long career. Plus, in an industry that can come with its share of hard knocks, Rainone welcomed the set’s feel-good vibe.

It felt like a very safe and kind environment where we could all fluorish,” she said. “There’s a positivity to the show and there’s something special about it. I’m really glad to have a role in it. Acting roles are so few and far between. To have someone ask me to be part of something so special is really a great honour and a nice feeling to get to be a part of it.”

Rainone is a veteran of do-it-yourself content creation. She teamed up with Katie Uhlmann for two seasons of the web series My Roommate’s an Escort. Rainone’s impressed with what creator/producer Lisa Crawford (The Kingdom of Var, Hello Au Revoir) accomplished in a year.

I know the struggles with pitching a show and a creator myself,” she said. “It can take years or you can have something optioned and then it takes months of development and then they drop it. It’s so hard to have a show made and these guys did it in a year.”

Numerous precautions to protect against COVID-19 were taken shooting. Actors wore masks before and after filming scenes. Surfaces were wiped down. Hand sanitizer was used.

It’s a new way of working on a film set,” said Rainone. “There are so many other things now to think of.”

She encountered similar safety steps when working as a crew member during filming of Resident Evil in Sudbury in November.

