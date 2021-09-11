Sault Film Festival puts out call for backers

Soo Film Festival needs backers to bring the second annual event to Sault Ste. Marie this fall.

Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre hosts the three-day celebration of Northern filmmakers and workshops starting Nov. 26.

More than 15 supporters donated cash, or in-kind support, to launch the event in November 2020.

“We wouldn’t really be able to run the festival without our sponsors,” said co-organizer Rebeka Herron of 180 Sisterhood Productions.

Business support last year “was very helpful and surprising and heartwarming,” she adds. City of Sault Ste. Marie is contributing $13,000 to this year’s event.

Herron and co-organizer Trish Rainone have received about 25 to 30 films for consideration for this year’s festival. Filmmakers are from the Sault, Thunder Bay, Sudbury and North Bay.

Six workshops, including directing, wardrobe and screenwriting, are planned.

“It’s a chance for filmmakers to network with each other,” said Herron. “In fact, a lot of the filmmakers who attended the festival last year got film job opportunities such as working on A Christmas Letter this year.”

The festival can also highlight digital film production students at Sault College.

Sponsorship levels are bronze (up to $499), silver ($500 to $999) and gold ($1,000 and up).

Perks, depending on amount pledged, include free admissions, logos on the festival’s poster and social media and thanks at screenings.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the festival can email saultfilmfestival@gmail.com.

A former general manager of Ontario Winter Carnival Bon Soo is the festival’s event manager.