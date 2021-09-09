Sault-shot film is on critic's TIFF list

The Toronto International Film Festival may be less than half its usual size this year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some fine-looking movies in the lineup. Here are 10 that look promising – one for every day the festival runs.

Dune – Having caught this at a pre-festival screening, I can vouch for the latest big-budget sci-fi from Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 ). Dune is big, brash, bold, beautiful – and only half a story, ending with Timothée Chalamet’s ducal character joining the desert-dwelling Fremen on the planet Arrakis. Fans of Frank Herbert’s novel should eat it up, and eagerly await Part 2.

The Worst Person in the World – I’ve also been lucky enough to see Joachim Trier’s latest, though I remain stymied trying to describe its plot. The best I can come up with is: “A woman … is.” Which didn’t stop Norway’s Renate Reinsve from winning the best actress prize at Cannes for her portrayal of a young woman navigating life, love and career.

All My Puny Sorrows – a new film from Michael McGowan (Saint Ralph, One Week, Still Mine ) is reason enough to celebrate. So too is news of an adaptation of a book by fellow Canadian Miriam Toews, whose 2018 novel Women Talking is currently being made into a film by Sarah Polley. This one checks both boxes.

Spencer – Kristen Stewart has been getting rave reviews out of Venice, where this Princess Diana biopic premiered last week. And Pablo Larraín has directed an actress to an Oscar nomination before, when he cast Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in Jackie . Plus, between this, Netflix’s filmed Diana musical and another season of The Crown due in 2022, people can’t get enough of their princess.

The Middle Man – I’ve been a fan of quirky Norwegian director Bent Hamer since I saw his wonderful comedy Kitchen Stories at TIFF 2003. It’s been seven years since his last film, 1001 Grams , but his newest is a German-Danish-Canadian co-production, filmed in Sault Ste. Marie and featuring Don McKellar. Count me in.