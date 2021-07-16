A long-time guest musician with Sault Symphony Orchestra is the latest recipient of the Joan Mantle Music Trust Community Award in Sudbury.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Charlotte Leonard recently retired as professor emeritus of music at Laurentian University.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault Symphony Orchestra guest musician honoured Back to video

The award recognizes someone who shares Mantle’s passion for music education for all ages, has had a positive impact on music in the community, encourages lifelong music education and inspires others by their musical contributions to the community.

She chaired the music departments at Huntington University and Laurentian.

Leoncard has played principal tenor or alto trombone with numerous groups including Sudbury Symphony Orchestra, North Bay Symphony Orchestra, Northern Brass Quartet, Northern Brass Choir and Timmins Symphony Orchestra.

Leonard’s ties with the Sault orchestra run about two decades, said music director John Wilkinson in an email to The Sault Star.

“She does not play every concert, but she is a fine player and a great section leader,” said Wilkinson.

– with files from Postmedia Network