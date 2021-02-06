Sault talent Remember Plummer

Article content

Vicki Parr got a close look at Christopher Plummer at work.

The veteran Canadian actor, who died last Friday at 91, was in Sault Ste. Marie in 2014 to shoot the drama Remember. Atom Egoyan directed.

The mother of four was an extra for two days in the dining room at the former F.J. Davey Home on Great Northern Road. She sat directly behind Plummer and Martin Landau (North by Northwest, Space: 1999).

“It was very exciting,” said Parr in email to The Sault Star.

The grandmother of six, “ecstatic at the way the movie was being made,” spoke with Plummer during a break.

“He said acting is very rewarding, but can be very tiring,” said Parr. She recalls him laughing at the many cuts in the dialogue.

“He was a very pleasant man and was fun for me to meet him,” said Parr.

In Remember, Plummer was a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp who wants to kill the man he thinks killed his family.

Remember “sort of hit close to home” for the Sault Ste. Marie woman. Her father and uncle are from Poland. Her uncle was a prisoner-of-war during the Second World War.