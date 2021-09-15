Sault Theatre Workshop holds tryouts for Christmas show

Sault Theatre Workshop is holding auditions for its production at its Bayview theatre in nearly two years.

Tryouts for Tom Dudzick’s Miracle on South Division Street run Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 121 Pittsburg Ave. George Houston directs.

Three women and one man are needed for the cast. One character is in her late sixties. Her three children are in their thirties, a release says.

Crew and technicians are also needed.

Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“We want to do this absolutely in the safest way possible,” said Houston.

Run dates are Dec. 1-5 and Dec. 8-11. Preview is Nov. 30.

Call Houston at 705-777-2968 for more information.

Andrea Boyd’s Angel’s River was the last show to be mounted at the Studio Theatre in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“It’s been a long go,” said Houston of the extended break between productions by Sault Ste. Marie’s oldest community theatre group due to the public health crisis.