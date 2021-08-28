Shadows faces challenges returning in 2022

Shadows of the Mind Film Festival faces a reel problem trying to return in 2022.

The long-running Sault Ste. Marie event doesn’t have access to Toronto International Film Festival’s film circuit program.

The program helps smaller Canadian festivals, such as Shadows, connect with distributors to land movies to be screened to their audiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted layoffs at TIFF, meaning the circuit is currently on hiatus, said Shadows co-director Bill MacPherson.

“We don’t have any access now to what we used to have,” he told The Sault Star. “Right now that’s on hold.”

MacPherson estimates TIFF helps lineup about 60 per cent of the movies Shadows screens. A TIFF spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Other options may have to be expanded, such as MacPherson contacting distributors directly. That route prevents Shadows from getting discounts through multiple bookings made by TIFF for its film circuit members.

The Traverse City Film Festival was cancelled for a second year in 2021, limiting another potential source for MacPherson to find films to program for Shadows.

“I think we got to really figure out what we’re doing and what’s available,” said MacPherson.

The Sault festival featured about two dozen titles in 2020. The six-day event wrapped on March 1, about two weeks before COVID-19 closed Ontario down to just essential services.

“We just squeezed that one in,” said MacPherson.

He anticipates a smaller festival will be organized for 2022, but acknowledged the event’s coffers are limited and there’s a risk if another pandemic wave hits or the public opts to stay home.