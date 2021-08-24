Symphony preps for new season

Article content

Sault Symphony Orchestra plans four concerts for its 2021-2022 season.

Its first performance on Oct. 16 will be online, a release says.

Additional dates follow on Dec. 5, Feb. 12 and April 30.

The symphony notes “optimistic anticipation of a return to in-person concert in the coming months.”

The upcoming season will also recognize the long-time leadership of music director John Wilkinson.

A grant from Ontario Trillium Fund is helping the orchestra hire a director of advancement.