Uhlmann scrubs up for TV role

Brian Kelly
Jun 25, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Katie Uhlmann is a new cast member of Global's Nurses. TWITTER
The co-creator of a web series that filmed its second season in Sault Ste. Marie has joined the cast of a Global TV medical ensemble.

Katie Uhlmann appears as imaging tech Candy Kemper in Nurses. The show’s second season began last Monday.

Uhlmann is one of several new cast members to join five main characters.

She teamed up with Sault native Trish Rainone to create My Roommate’s an Escort. The first season, shot in Toronto, aired in 2017. Season two production followed in the Sault in 2019.

