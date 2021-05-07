One isn't loneliest number for Wilkinson
John Wilkinson isn’t about to start shaking his fist at Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart for writing just one quintet for clarinet.
The Sault Symphony Orchestra music director, and clarinetist, is grateful the four-movement work exists.
The 18th century classical composer was more focused on writing material for violin, piano and voice than considering wind instruments.
Mozart wrote the work for clarinet in 1789, two years before he died at age 35.
“It’s actually almost surprising he even wrote this one,” said Wilkinson. “Anything else was already off the beaten path, so to speak.”
The Sault Symphony Orchestra music director, on clarinet, is joined by Dottie Case (violin), Rachel Denis (violin), Maggie Twining (cello) and Lorie Zenker (violin) for a performance of the first movement from Mozart’s work for an online concert presented Sunday at 7 p.m. by members of the symphony.
They recorded their performance at St. Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
Wilkinson’s played Mozart’s work before, but it’s been a long time.
“It’s just one of the supreme pieces ever written for clarinet,” said Wilkinson. “It’s just a great, great work.”
The Mother’s Day show also includes contributions from Anya and Steven Mallinger, Elaine DiSanto, Maggie Liu, Karen Beacom, Erica Williamson, Gabrielle and Anne-Louise Turgeon and Lian and Eliana Chong.
Wilkinson has kept busy performing music for his church, Marquette Symphony Orchestra and the upcoming Sault date. Not playing for a live crowd “really doesn’t make much difference to me,” he said.
“Whether there’s a zillion people listening to it, or not very many, or whether that people that are listening to it are very sophisticated, or are not very sophisticated, it doesn’t matter,” said Wilkinson. “When I’m playing I’m making myself happy. If I satisfy my standards then people will think it’s worth listening to, probably. That should be all I have to worry about. I don’t really think about the audience at all.”
The concert will be broadcast on YouTube and the symphony’s web page. There’s no fee charged, but tax-deductible donations to help the orchestra are welcomed. Contributions can be made online at www.saultsymphony.ca/support. Cheques can be sent to Sault Symphony Orchestra, c/o Kimlan Bell, treasurer, 23 Great Northern Rd., Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., P6B 4Y4.
Symphony T-shirts cost $25 and can be pre-ordered on the group’s website.
