Writing gets in Elder's bones

Article content Dr. Graham Elder’s prescription for getting away from the COVID-19 pandemic was to write a pair of tales centred on coronavirus. The chief of orthopedics at Sault Area Hospital has just released Second Wave, a followup to his 2020 novella, A Covid Odyssey. Both medical thrillers focus on Dr. Mark Spencer, a Northern Ontario doctor whose family members encounter the virus in different countries. A third title is expected, and a plot continuing the story in Second Wave already crafted, but Elder is holding off on closing his trilogy “until we see where things go” later this year or early 2022. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Writing gets in Elder's bones Back to video The Montreal native expects other hospital staff joined him in being scared when the pandemic started in Canada in March 2020. “We didn’t know what was coming,” said Elder. “It was scary at first. I think we’re a lot more confident now in what we’re doing at all levels – administratively, medically. Being confident is a big part about being happy as a doctor.”

Article content With elective surgeries scrubbed at the pandemic’s start, Elder started writing four to five hours a day. “There was really nothing else to do,” he said. He took a personal experience, his wife was in Scotland for work in early March, as inspiration for A Covid Odyssey. Spencer’s spouse is in Florida, becomes sick with the virus and ends up in hospital. Elder needed about six weeks to write his effort and another five to six weeks to fine-tune his work. He self-published A Covid Odyssey last June. A Covid Odyssey: Second Wave followed last week. Spencer’s father, a virologist in England, also has COVID-19. He learns his dad has found a cure for coronavirus, but Spencer must travel to England to find what his father created. Elder was determined his efforts come out when the pandemic was happening. He draws on medical research about the virus he’s learned over the last year to include in his books. Elder understands some potential readers may be maxxed out dealing with COVID-19 in their daily lives and from following media coverage. He offers his titles as “fun escapism” with the pandemic serving as a background. “I think it makes for some very interesting storytelling potential,” said Elder. “It’s a fun read. I’m hoping people will let their tiredness of the pandemic, maybe put that aside so they can enjoy the story itself.” An associate editor of Canadian Journal of Surgery, Elder started writing at 50 as “my breakaway from the world of science.”

Article content He wrote The Adventures of Geekboy, a trilogy of books for his two children. In 2015, Elder started collaborating with former McGill University classmate Laura Cody. She’s a forensic psychiatrist in New York City. They’re teaming up on a science fiction/speculative fiction work, The Epsilon Project. Elder’s relied on Cody’s critiques and attending writing conferences, reading related books, listening to podcasts and taking online courses for honing his efforts. “I love putting together scripted sentences that make you feel something,” said Elder. “I love using my imagination to bring things to life on the page. That’s been my escape.” Kindle and paperback copies of Elder’s books are available at www.amazon.ca btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

