Magician performs

Brian Kelly
May 19, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Magician Nathan Burton SUPPLIED
Sault Ste. Marie and area residents can watch an online performance by a Las Vegas-based magician.

Algoma University Students’ Union presents Nathan Burton on May 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are by donation to assist relief efforts following an eruption of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent in the eastern Caribbean in April.

There’s no charge for Algoma University students.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.ca

