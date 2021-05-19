Magician performs

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie and area residents can watch an online performance by a Las Vegas-based magician.

Algoma University Students’ Union presents Nathan Burton on May 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are by donation to assist relief efforts following an eruption of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent in the eastern Caribbean in April.

There’s no charge for Algoma University students.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.ca