Brotherhood gets Super Channel showing

Brian Kelly
Jul 08, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Brotherhood, largely shot on the shores of Lake Superior south of Wawa, dramatizes an historic canoe disaster.
A movie shot in Michipicoten First Nation will be screened on Super Channel Entertainment Network on July 20.

Director Richard Bell’s Brotherhood is based on a true story of a group of young men canoeing on Balsam Lake when a freak summer storm hits.

The television channel is broadcasting the movie at 7:15 p.m. to coincide with the 95th anniverary of when the youth were preparing for their adventure.

Super Channel titles can also be viewed through Amazon Prime.

Brotherhood may be rented on Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play and viewed on-demand through Shaw, Bell and Telus.

