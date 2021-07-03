Chambers opts for worst-case scenario

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The town’s drive-in theatre is a fitting stage for the Canadian premiere of Lee Chambers’ award-winning short film, which was shot last winter in the Saskatchewan community — on his very own drive-in set, no less.

“It was shot in my garage,” explained Chambers, a Sault Ste. Marie native and British-trained filmmaker who has resided in Pilot Butte for a little more than a year.

“I originally wrote the screenplay about a year ago just as things were locking down (from COVID-19). We shot it in December. It was interesting because, leading up to it, it was only -10 … and then on the day we went to shoot it, it went down to -35. The garage was so cold, it was like being outside. We were frozen all day long.”

Chambers can expect a much warmer reception for his screening of Hell in a Handbasket . The five-minute film will be followed by one of Chambers’ previous full-length features, the Pineville Heist, an action-crime thriller that was originally released in 2016.

Chambers approached the owners of Moonlight Movies Drive-in this spring about the possibility of a twin-bill for charity. Since Regina’s cinemas were shut down, the drive-in concept seemed like his best option to offer a socially distanced locale — not to mention the added convenience of holding the event “right on my doorstep.”

“I reached out to the folks (at Moonlight) and they graciously donated a night,” said Chambers, an award-winning writer, director and producer. “I’m not looking to try to make money. I just want people to come out and enjoy some movies and raise some money for charity at the same time.”