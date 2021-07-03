Chambers opts for worst-case scenario
Article content
Pilot Butte is officially going to Hell in a Handbasket.
Advertisement
Article content
The town’s drive-in theatre is a fitting stage for the Canadian premiere of Lee Chambers’ award-winning short film, which was shot last winter in the Saskatchewan community — on his very own drive-in set, no less.
Chambers opts for worst-case scenario Back to video
“It was shot in my garage,” explained Chambers, a Sault Ste. Marie native and British-trained filmmaker who has resided in Pilot Butte for a little more than a year.
“I originally wrote the screenplay about a year ago just as things were locking down (from COVID-19). We shot it in December. It was interesting because, leading up to it, it was only -10 … and then on the day we went to shoot it, it went down to -35. The garage was so cold, it was like being outside. We were frozen all day long.”
Chambers can expect a much warmer reception for his screening of Hell in a Handbasket . The five-minute film will be followed by one of Chambers’ previous full-length features, the Pineville Heist, an action-crime thriller that was originally released in 2016.
Chambers approached the owners of Moonlight Movies Drive-in this spring about the possibility of a twin-bill for charity. Since Regina’s cinemas were shut down, the drive-in concept seemed like his best option to offer a socially distanced locale — not to mention the added convenience of holding the event “right on my doorstep.”
“I reached out to the folks (at Moonlight) and they graciously donated a night,” said Chambers, an award-winning writer, director and producer. “I’m not looking to try to make money. I just want people to come out and enjoy some movies and raise some money for charity at the same time.”
Advertisement
Article content
Although it’s free of charge, donations are welcome. Chambers says the proceeds will go to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.
“Over the last year, there’s a lot of people who’ve suffered,” he said. “For me, it hasn’t been a bad year (professionally). It has actually been a really good year. The forced home confinement allowed me to focus a lot more on my writing and, over the last year, I signed four different feature screenwriting deals, including one of them being an option for a feature film that I want to shoot here in Regina in 2022.”
Such opportunities were a big reason why Chambers relocated to the Regina area. When the pandemic hit, he decided to stick around and ended up creating Hell in a Handbasket.
“Short films don’t make money,” he noted. “You make them for fun to entertain a crowd but they’re not profile generating. So whenever I do short films, I raise money for various charities. I wanted to do something for the healthcare workers. I know a few people personally who’ve lost family members due to COVID so anything I can do to give back.”
Chambers studied film in England and has been involved in the television and movie industry for about 25 years. He previously hosted screenings in Ontario and looks forward to introducing his work to Saskatchewan — for a good cause.
“I’ve raised thousands of dollars for a variety of charities over the years but I’ve never done a drive-in,” he said. “About four or five years ago they were going to show my Pineville Heist feature at a drive-in and it got rained out (to the point) where it turned the whole drive-in into a mud pit so they cancelled it. I’m excited that I’m finally going to get to see it in an outdoor cinema. That’ll be cool.”
Advertisement
Article content
Although Hell in a Handbasket is a comedy, the plot fits nicely into the COVID climate. Saskatoon actor Robert Bryn Mann plays the main character, Dale, a bumbling scientist in a remote outpost who holds the cure for a deadly globe-threatening virus.
Needless to say, it doesn’t go well.
“I thought: ‘What is the worst-case scenario?” Chambers wondered. “And the worst-case scenario for me was this guy Dale, who has control over saving the entire planet but because of his mistakes and misdeeds or Murphy’s Law, everything goes wrong.”
The film premiered last week at two festivals in the United States, winning best short film (under 10 minutes) at the ConCarolinas Festival in Charlotte, N.C.
It was shot primarily in Pilot Butte with a skeleton crew of six, including Chambers, who had to “find a way to still follow the COVID rules but get this made so I can share it with people and we can have a laugh about it.
“Hell in a Handbasket is poking fun at the pandemic,” Chambers added. “It can be therapeutic.”
gharder@postmedia.com