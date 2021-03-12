Cassette tape creator dies

This file picture shows Dutch Lodewijk Frederik Ottens - called Lou Ottens - the inventor of the cassette tape, posing during a photo session in Eindhoven, on January 23, 2013. - Lou Ottens died at the age of 94 few on March 6, 2021. (Photo by Jerry Lampen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by JERRY LAMPEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Lou Ottens, the brains behind the audio cassette tape, has died, aged 94.

The Dutch engineer was also part of the group which invented the compact disc.

The former head of product development at Phillips, Ottens introduced the first cassette tape at the Berlin Radio Show electronics fair in Germany in 1963. The compact cassette was trademarked the following year.

Then, as technical director at Phillips Audio, he was part of the Phillips and Sony team which developed the CD in 1979.

