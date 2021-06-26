Goo Goo Dolls roll to St. Ignace
Goo Goo Dolls and Cheap Trick team up for an outdoor show at Kewadin Casinos in St. Ignace, Mich.
The two acts perform Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
Tickets, $50, $75 and $85, can be purchased at www.kewadin.com
Both groups are touting new releases – Rarities for Goo Goo Dolls and In Another World for Cheap Trick.
Masks may be required for the event.
