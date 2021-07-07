Hip hoppers head to Kewadin

Brian Kelly
Jul 07, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Krayzie Bone is a member of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
American hip-hop act Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performs at Kewadin Casino this fall.

The Grammy Award-winning act performs Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., a release says.

Tickets, starting at $25, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Buy at Kewadin’s website or at the casino’s box office.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s hits include East 1999, 1st of the Month and Thuggish Ruggish Bone.

