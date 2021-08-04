Seven Sault Ste. Marie resources for seniors

Healthgear Medical was founded and based on the premise of providing the best medical-grade products, at the lowest prices in the North. We pride ourselves in having the largest selection of medical supplies in the Algoma District, choosing only the highest quality products. Our extensive product line includes bath safety, walkers, wheelchairs, rollators, lift chairs, stair glides, first aid supplies/courses, ostomy supplies, incontinence undergarments and compression stockings. The PPE line includes masks and hand sanitizers.

Sault Ste. Marie has a strong sense of community. The past year has been a difficult one and everyone could use a hand. So local businesses are doing their part to give back to the senior community with all sorts of resources to take advantage of this summer. Here are seven community resources for Sault Ste. Marie Seniors.

We are specialists in support braces including knee and back. Our staff is certified and qualified in fittings and installations. We offer direct billing to ODSP, OW, NIHB, WSIB, and most insurance companies. SENIOR’S DISCOUNT every Wednesday of 20% on all products (some conditions apply). FREE DELIVERY!

To learn more, visit: https://healthgearmedical.com/

705-949-4327

262 Queen St E, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 1Y7

O’Sullivan Funeral Home



We are an independent, local family-owned and operated funeral home that has been providing dignified and caring service in Sault Ste Marie and the surrounding areas since 1950.

Through years of family ownership, we have continued to give each family the attention and care they deserve during their time of need. We stand ready to provide a full range of affordable and personalized services, both pre-need and at-need, to families of all faiths.

We appreciate your trust and assure you that our commitment to you and your family remains as steadfast today as it did 70 years ago. Browse our site to see how our first-class facilities, staff and services can assist you. However, for a personal consultation or question that may be unanswered, we encourage you to contact us. Whenever you need.

To learn more visit: https://www.osullivanfuneralhome.com/

705-759-8456

215 St James Street





Sault Ste. Marie Transit

Seniors day is every day on Sault Transit! If you are 60 years or older, save 50% with your bus pass. Forget about the hassle of traffic and parking and take advantage of reliable and comfortable public transit. Whether it’s shopping malls, retirement homes and grocery stores, City Transit can get you there.