Worry on the home front Officials concerned about future of affordable housing as investors scoop up scores of Sault units

A new phenomenon has been occurring in Sault Ste. Marie over the past year. A number of investment companies, many centred in southern Ontario, are purchasing large number of housing units across the city. Much of the inventory being scooped up at rock-bottom prices is in lower income areas of the city and many are multi-unit buildings. That concerns the District Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB) and what it means to the future of affordable housing for the area in the next few years. DSSAB Chair and Ward 2 Coun. Luke Dufour said he knows there are a number of companies purchasing multi-unit complexes. The future of the units, or what their rental costs will be, especially for the vulnerable sector of the community that needs to keep rental costs in check, remains unknown. "In Sault Ste. Marie three or four years ago, we had a ripe market for rentals for low income specifically, based on supply and demand," Dufour said told The Sault Star in an interview.

Article content Dufour said he believes that the situation has shifted. But now, with the lowest rent floor set on a province-wide basis, cheaper properties are being purchased by larger corporations and then rented out at market values, creating a good return on investment in some areas, Dufour said. While the housing market has been ‘hot’ in many southern Ontario communities, property prices in the North have remained relatively stable until quite recently. Dufour said Toronto valuations are stretched to the point to which investors are not making money from monthly rents but, instead, are trying to make their money by selling the asset. Sault Ste. Marie, instead, still operates under the older economical model where investors can make money on monthly rents and any additional overall property gains are a bonus. “But that may not be the case any more if capital valuations continue to rise,” he said. Dufour said he suspects that as the stock market exploded earlier this year, some companies decided to sell and put their money into capital assets that may better hold their value or result in a long-term, good return on their investment. That would include the Sault Ste. Marie housing market and others in smaller, Northern Ontario communities. “We really saw it last fall when we heard there were new companies coming in and buying up a lot of our housing market, many with cash offers and for housing units that may not be in the most desirable areas of town or in the most desirable shape,” Dufour said.

Article content As communities such as Sault Ste. Marie continue to struggle with finding both quality homes and affordable homes for those in need, having large companies purchase some of these properties doesn’t bode well for the future and affordability of homes in the area. Mike Nadeau, CEO of DSSAB, agrees with Dufour, and has concerns about the affordability issue. “Investment properties create a risk of increasing the affordability for both rentals and home ownership,” he said. “As a social service agency we are not able to combat the market with our fiscal position.” Nadeau said he doesn’t fully understand why the housing market has taken off the way it has over the past few years, but knows it is not unique to Sault Ste. Marie. His counterparts in other Northern communities, including Sudbury, North Bay and Kirkland Lake, have experienced similar housing market quirks. “I guess our costs are just attractive to investors right now, but that concerns us for the future and what we may see three or four years down the road,” he said. Average rent prices are based on averages and set by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp. A rental by the DSSAB for a one-bedroom unit in Sault Ste. Marie is set at $750, but Nadeau said those values are often questioned because the CMHC ‘averages’ the rent prices based on the entire Algoma District, and those rent costs are usually higher in the Sault but lower in the smaller, district communities. The DSSAB has been doing its best to strengthen its asset mix and balance sheet over the past few years. That includes purchasing more than 200 units themselves and working with partners, including the Ontario Aboriginal Housing Authority, Nadeau said.

Article content It’s increased its supply by building new single-bedroom units in former schools, partnering with others, and launching a low-income home ownership program, he said. The home ownership model, the brainchild of Dufour, sees Ontario Works recipients participate in a retraining program that helps refurbish lower priced and derelict homes to bring them up to code. A family applicant who checks off all the criteria is granted the home’s down payment from the DSSAB and forgives it over a period of 10 years if the family keeps the mortgage payments (with extremely low interest rates) in good standing and they eventually own the home. COVID-19 has delayed the renovations of a number of these homes, slowing the program to a standstill over the past 10 months. But Dufour said the first home is completed and three others are standing by. “This is a great program when you can match up the right family to a home and these families always thought home ownership was out of their reach,” he said. But despite the DSSAB’s aggressive approach to increase it’s own inventory of affordable units, it’s even more ironic that the DSSAB has been approached by outside investment companies wanting to purchase some of the DSSAB’s stock. “We’ve told them right off that we are not looking to decrease our asset mix, we are trying to increase that mix,” he said. It’s the first time in Nadeau’s career that social services has been solicited by investment companies to sell its assets.

Article content “We’re really concerned about who is going to own these units and what they are going to do with them and how that will affect the affordability function,” he said. Another issue that already skews the data is the age of the information CMHC uses when calculating affordability. The current data are based on house sales and rentals from 2018 and 2019, council learned earlier this month, something that has changed significantly since then. Currently, based on 2019 data by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 51 per cent of all Sault Ste. Marie households could ‘afford’ the average resale home price, the report indicates. That’s much higher than the Ontario average, which suggests only 19 per cent of households could afford the province-wide average resale home price. Provincial policy defines affordable ownership as the least expensive of housing where the purchase price does not exceed 30 per cent of gross annual household income for low and moderate income households or that the purchase price is at least 10 per cent below the average price of a resale unit in the regional market area. The average and median resale price of a home in Sault Ste. Marie in 2019 was $226,000. Based on household incomes and corresponding affordable house prices, the ‘low and moderate income households’ are those with incomes in the lowest 60 per cent of the income distribution for all households in the regional market. For Sault Ste. Marie, that means household incomes of $82,300 can purchase an affordable house for $291,900.

Article content The rental market tells a different picture. The same data show that 44 per cent of renter households in the city could afford the average apartment rent in 2018, slightly below the provincial average of 47 per cent. “This suggests that rental affordability in Sault Ste. Marie is not much different than the rest of the province,” the report states. The average market rent for all rental units in 2019 was $886. Mayor Christian Provenzano said he, too, shares the concern of DSSAB on the affordability aspect. “While we welcome external capital to do business and invest in our community, it is clear the activity in the housing market is really inconsistent and different from the data we’re looking at from the past couple of years,” he said. Provenzano said market values for homes in the Sault increased between 2019 and 2020 and trends indicate that they are continuing to rise even more this year. “We need a more affordable housing market and we need a better supply to take the edge off the increased costs,” he said. But the market is what it is. City council has no legal authority to intervene in property sales, which are contracts between a willing seller and buyer. What it can do is ensure that the properties are maintained according to the municipality’s property standards bylaws, which council recently strengthened. The sales are not new to Sault Ste. Marie. In fact, many other Northern Ontario cities are experiencing the same housing scoop, an issue that is particularly concerning to social services and affordable housing agencies.

Article content “We’ve seen more interest from out-of-town investment companies than I’ve ever seen in the past, especially for residential real estate,” said James Caicco, broker of Century 21’s Sault Ste. Marie office. “There’s always been some attraction or demand for apartment buildings, but now we’re seeing a lot of interest in all our small single family homes, our duplexes, triplexes, you name it,” Caicco told the Sault Star. Caicco said that as a broker, he too has been concerned about the amount of offers for purchase his office has received by a select number of companies, so much so, that he made a few inquiries of his own to ensure that the offers were legitimate and that the deals could close. “I think there are some investment firms out there who have identified the Sault market as one of being of good value for investment properties of all kinds,” he said. “They believe they’re getting good value for their money based on house sale prices and the rental market. The return is good for rentals right now.” COVID-19 has also impacted the housing market in general, Caicco said. With more people working from home, and many who may not return to the traditional office environment, many sales have occurred with people wanting to move out of the large cities and into communities such as Sault Ste. Marie without all the hustle and bustle and with a lower cost of living and a great lifestyle. “I think the pandemic has really accelerated that trend. We’re an attractive community,” he said. “The housing sales are reflecting that with more out-of-town buyers.”

Article content In the end, Caicco said he believes market forces will balance themselves out. He said rent prices may increase for a while, but that’s dependent on the forces of supply and demand. One of the companies purchasing properties in Sault Ste. Marie is owned by Mathew Moxness, founder of Crescendo Equity Corp. On the social media site LinkedIn, Moxness describes himself as an investor and entrepreneur with extensive experience in eCommerce and real estate. His experience centres on the multi-family home and finds “creative ways” to finance projects. “His business model has developed to date that he is focused primarily on under-performing apartments and builds. He is actively involved in the acquisition of apartment properties and structuring of real estate deals.” He has posted an article titled, What Makes Sault Ste. Marie Liveable, on his Crescendo Equity web page, highlighting, among other things, the affordability of the community for both home buyers and renters. In addition to the Sault, Moxness is also investing in Hamilton, Niagara and Sudbury, all of which have registered record-breaking real estate growth so far in 2021. Moxness, in an emailed response to The Sault Star, said the pandemic and its lockdown measures have changed the way people work, socialize and spend their leisure time and that makes Sault Ste. Marie an appealing place to live in addition to its cost of living. “With more people working from home than ever before, there is a greater desire for more space and better access to nature and outdoor activities – all of which Sault Ste. Marie is rich in,” he said.

Article content Moxness did not say how many properties he has purchased or is in the process of purchasing, but said price range is definitely a factor, and even more enticing than Sudbury or Thunder Bay. He agrees there is a housing shortage in Sault Ste. Marie and indicators suggest a substantial housing demand in the future. “We want to be at the forefront of that by adding high calibre supply to Sault Ste. Marie’s rental segment,” the email reads. His plan is to turn the properties into “high performance rentals” that will include bringing them up to code and maximizing occupancy. “This means high-quality contemporary finishings, brand-new kitchens and appliances, the introduction of amenities and retrofits geared at eco-friendliness.” Other companies are purchasing single-family homes and converting them to multi-family units, ultimately doubling up rental possibilities. While it can be argued that the move increases the number of units available, a larger concern is that it drives up the price of rental units. The solution? No one seems to know. And until there is up-to-date and accurate data on the phenomenon, a vision to combat it isn’t known. Dufour said the DSSAB is keeping an eye on the problem and it’s one that concerns him and the board. “I feel for those young people five or 10 years from now when they want to purchase a home and they may not be able to as they struggle with rent rates and don’t have the money for a down payment to purchase their own home,” he said.

