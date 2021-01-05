11 new COVID cases: APH

Article content

Algoma Public Health is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19.

All cases, No. 82 to No. 92, are from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.

Additionally, anyone who travelled on the Dec. 30 flights below, in the indicated rows, should contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health unit.

– Air Canada flight 8498 from Windsor to Toronto, passengers in rows 3-9 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.

– Air Canada flight 8321, Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie, passengers in rows 3-7 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.

“Though this increase in numbers is alarming, we as a community need to recommit to following public health guidance during this pandemic,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, APH medical officer of health.

Indoor organized public events and social gatherings are not permitted except with the members of the same household. Limit your trips in the community for necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members.

“If you know of someone who is vulnerable, or who needs to isolate and stay home, reach out to offer help with essentials, or connect with them to offer social support by phone or online,” Loo said.

There are currently 28 active cases. 73,324 have been tested.