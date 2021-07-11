30th COVID death confirmed in Timmins area

Porcupine Health Unit reports 1 new COVID-19 case in James Bay, Hudson Bay region Saturday

Jeff Ougler
Jul 11, 2021  •  25 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Porcupine Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 cases among residents in its catchment area on Saturday, as well as the 30th death related to the virus. FILE IMAGE/POSTMEDIA NETWORK
The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 case among residents of its catchment area, in the James Bay and Hudson Bay region, on Saturday.

Health unit officials also confirmed a death in the James Bay and Hudson Bay region.

This is the first death reported in this community. Officials are not sharing further information will be shared.

Dr. Lianne Catton, the health unit’s medical officer of health, said, “On behalf of the Porcupine Health Unit, I would like to extend my most sincere condolences to the First Nation community and especially to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Overall, it is the 30th death in the health unit’s catchment area since the pandemic began in mid-March of 2020.

