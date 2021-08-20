A few election briefs

The Liberals are also training up to 50,000 neew personal support workers, doubling the Home Accessibility Tax Credit for sseniors, improving long-term care home beds and ensuring strict infection prevention and control measures.

The Liberals say better care for seniors starts with better conditions for frontline care workers, and thus wages for personal support workers should be guaranteed at a minimum wage of at least $25 per hour.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A re-elected Liberal government would move forward to improve the working conditions of Canada’s frontline care works and better support Canada’s seniors, incumbent MP Terry Sheehan says.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We need to make sure our frontline healthcare workers are paid well for the work they do, we have to invest to train more of them. These people who care for our friends and relatives have vitally important jobs, I appreciate the work they do, and as a country, we need to demonstrate appreciation for them,” Sheehan said in a press release.

Makowski launches campaign as PPC candidate

Local entrepreneur Kasper Makowski says he’ll represent the persectives of thousands of Canadians across the country and the Sault Ste. Marie riding if elected.

Makowski was acclaimed the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate for Sault Ste. Marie earlier this month.

“I am very proud to be selected by the PPC association to represent Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada in the riding of Sault Ste. Marie Ontario. Maxime’s voice and message represent the opinions and perspectives of thousands of Canadians across the country who feel like the traditional political parties have ignored them, and the reality of issues facing Canada, in favour of political posturing, pandering and identity politics,” he said in a press release.

Makowski said his message focuses on individual freedom, fairness, eprsonal responsibility and respect.

Election limit expenses

Elections Canada has set preliminary election expenses limits for candidates for the Sept. 20, 2021 election.

In Sault Ste. Marie, the expense limit is $104,890.21.

In Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapaskasing the expense limit is $131,300.36.