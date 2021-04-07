





'A lot of them are very timid'

Article content There’s the regular faces. Then there’s the newbies. Folks who enter the Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen Community Centre without often a blessed clue as what to do. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘A lot of them are very timid’ Back to video Manager Ron Sim says they’re easy to spot. “They don’t even know how to approach the Plexiglass (installed as a safety measure during the pandemic),” Sim says. “A lot of them are very timid.” One elderly couple, in their early- to mid-nineties, especially inspires Sim’s sympathy. The man has Alzheimer’s disease and his wife appears to be the primary caregiver. “It’s sad to see,” Sim said. “The decline in him … How is that poor lady coping? It’s a nightmare. I couldn’t imagine.” This is business as usual these days at the west-end facility. During this period of various public health measures ushered in to battle COVID-19, demand for service has only increased — a trend Sim said he only sees continuing when the province-wide, month-long stay-at-home order, announced Wednesday, kicks in at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Article content Whereas between 60 and 100 meals would be served daily pre-pandemic, it’s not usual now for the soup kitchen to distribute between 150 and 180 meals — bagged, of course. “So many of the people we do see have never been here before and, at the same time, with all the different faces we’ve seen over the year, if, by chance, even a quarter of them were to all to come on one day, we wouldn’t be able to keep up,” Sim said. Naturally, there continues to be no indoor dining at the James Street site, with bagged lunches being distributed weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. A Plexiglass barrier has been erected in the front foyer, through which food is handed out. “Just to spread it out so there’s not too big a lineup at any point,” Sim said. Many early wrinkles have been ironed out. “At the start it was (difficult) but now that we’re into it for a year, it’s not as bad because everybody’s so used to it now,” Sim told the Sault Star during an interview at the James Street soup kitchen Wednesday. Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen Community Centre also serves as a pantry for other area charitable food-distribution agencies and, at the start of the pandemic, few of these groups’ employees were, themselves, working. That’s changed, although Sim said he isn’t sure how this stay-at-home order, which will close all retail outlets for in-person shopping other than grocery stores and pharmacies, may shake things up for these other groups. “But most of them are back on board now, so were seeing the uptick of that,” Sim said.

Article content “They know their clients better than we do, so they can go to the basement and source out whatever they feel their clients may need.” Sim also tags increased grocery prices over the past year for the surge in soup kitchen demand. “There just doesn’t seem to be any give anymore,” he added. With what Sim estimates as a 10-fold demand increase from affiliated agencies, the soup kitchen remains hungry for donations. Lunch and sandwich bags are especially welcome, as is stuff to fill the bags, such as bottled water and juice boxes. COVID-19 has also tossed a wrench into tried and true fundraisers. Officials are looking to resurrect the annual sleepover, perhaps virtually, as well as obtain a licence to conduct 50/50 draws and Catch the Ace events. “We’re not quite sure yet. We’re trying to tweak (the sleepover),” Sim said. The community wellness bus, slated to travel across the downtown core into the fall in a bid to align health and social services and bring assistance to those in need, will swing by the soup kitchen Thursdays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The project was created by a task force from a combination of agencies and geared not only to provide services and help, but to reduce an overburdened emergency department at Sault Area Hospital. “They’re going to kind of run the gamut and just try and get some messaging out to the people and steer them into the right direction and (provide them) with any help they may need,” Sim said. — with files from Postmedia Network jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

