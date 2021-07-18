‘A sense of safe space’: Sault Pride touts value of inclusion in face of pandemic restraints

The past two years of pandemic restrictions have been an especially “tumultuous” time for Pride celebrations everywhere —and everyone is champing at the bit to get back to some level of normalcy, says Sault Pride chair Susan Rajamaki.

“We are all eagerly looking forward to a time when we can all celebrate face-to-face again,” Rajamaki told Sunday morning’s Pridefest flag-raising event at the Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre, kicking off a very scaled-down version of what had blossomed locally into a major summer celebration. COVID limited the number of attendees and only a few events are planned for this year.

More than 500 Pride celebrations worldwide fell victim to the pandemic, including Sault Ste. Marie’s 2020 event.

Such a void troubles Rajamaki, who bills Pride as more than mere “celebration.”

“Pride is about allowing the queer person, whether they’re trans, whether they’re non-binary or whether they’re lesbian or gay … and perhaps they’re not out … to come in their community and feel a sense of belonging,” she said. “A sense of safe space. A sense that I am here and you see me. Because there are so many times that queer people just step back and are quietly not seen.

“And that has been my fear for a lot of our queer community that don’t have a chance to get out with this pandemic.”

Rajamaki said that as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift and further face-to-face exchanges are permitted, she anticipates more opportunities for coffee houses, meetings and “just (an) exchange of ideas and supporting each other as we go through this pandemic.”