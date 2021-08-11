Algoma Canyon Tour Train to operate fall colour train

The fall colour run is a go and three dates are already sold out, CN's website notes.

The Agawa Canyon Tour Train will be chugging along this fall.

CN Rail has confirmed to the City of Sault Ste. Marie that the train will be running for its traditional fall colour run, starting in September. An online booking system has been operational for some time.

The Algoma Tour Train’s website currently says the train will be operating from Sept. 18 to Oct. 12, but there has always been the possibility that that may change, given the current pandemic and the fact that CN Rail is in the process of selling that portion of the line to Watco.

CN’s website also indicates that tickets for Oct. 2, 9 and 10th are already sold out.

“This is great news for us,” said Travis Anderson, director of Tourism Sault Ste. Marie. “It won’t be a typical year, but it we are hopeful for some visitation during this beautiful time of the year.”

Pre-COVID, the fall colour run meant an injection of about $7.4 million into the local economy, taking into account room nights, food and beverage and hospitality.

“It’s always a great short in the arm for our community and for the hospitality industry,” Anderson said.

He’s also hoping that the new train station, to open this fall, will create even more of a draw to the train and the community.

“This new train station is a fantastic addition to the community and our assets locally,” Anderson said. “It will be a great place to come for food and beverage.”

Anderson confirmed that it will be CN Rail that operates the tour train this year.

The pending sale of the line to Watco continues and the complicated process has not yet been finalized.