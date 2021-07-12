Airport sees passenger traffic increase in June

Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp., (SSMADC) saw an increase in passenger traffic from May to June, but numbers remain down considerably from the same timeframe in 2019.

A release from the company detailed that in June the airport had 2,253 passengers board flights, up 637 from May, but that was also down 87 per cent from 2019 levels.

SSMADC president and CEO Terry Bos called the recent trend in passenger levels “encouraging” and said that aircraft arrivals later in the month seemed fuller.

“With Air Canada adding a second daily flight in Mid-July and Porter Airline’s announced return of two daily flights in October, the future is finally starting to look more optimistic for a return to travel.”

SSMADC added in the release that Bearskin Airlines continues to operate two daily flights on Sundays and four daily flights Monday to Friday.

Air Canada Express will also offer two flights daily starting July 13.

But the release said it is still a major decrease in flight options compared to July 2019, when Air Canada was flying five daily flights, Porter was flying three flights daily Sunday to Friday and one on Saturdays, and Bearskin was flying five flights daily Monday and Friday, six daily flights Tuesday and Wednesday, seven on Thursdays, none on Saturdays and two on Sundays.