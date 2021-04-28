





Share this Story: Algoma continues receiving 'consistent' COVID vaccine doses: APH

Algoma continues receiving 'consistent' COVID vaccine doses: APH APH has not received any indication that the allocation will change. Photo by Ashley Fraser / Postmedia

Article content Algoma Public Health says it is continuing to get its fair share of COVID-19 vaccines despite a push to have more doses diverted toward “hot spot” areas. Bill Grawbarger, supervisor of mass immunization clinics and immunization programs at APH, said the supply delivered to the region weekly has been fairly consistent, and the region is continuing to receive the number of doses at current levels. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Algoma continues receiving 'consistent' COVID vaccine doses: APH Back to video APH has previously said that it won’t reveal the number of doses it receives weekly for security purposes, but has said doses are distributed across the region according to priority groups and the province’s vaccination plan. Grawbarger said APH has not received any indication the allocation will change. “We have not been affected by the hot spots,” he said. “Our vaccine arrival is continuing at current levels.” Appointment bookings for clinics at GFL Memorial Gardens are completely booked for May 1 and May 8.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Grawbarger said planning for mass immunization and mobile clinics is based on the number of vaccine doses received and it’s difficult to plan for more than one or two weeks in advance. Two pharmacies in Sault Ste. Marie and one in Elliot Lake are participating in the distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine. They receive their doses directly from provincial distributors and not through APH, Grawbarger said. To date, those pharmacies have put more than 900 needles into arms of area residents. Tarin Reid, a pharmacist at Rome’s Pharmacy, said she had received a total of 200 doses but all have been administered and there is no stock on hand. “We’re not sure when we are getting any more at this time,” she said. “Once we do, we will notify the media and in the meantime people can sign up online and be put on the waiting list.” The online form is available on APH’s website. Reid urges area residents not to call the store directly to check on availability. “We know people are anxious to receive the vaccine and the provincewide online sign up is available and you’ll be notified when your turn arrives,” she said. Reid said the pharmacy has received and answered questions from individuals about the AstraZeneca vaccine and insists it is safe for most people to receive it. “I urge individuals to check with their health-care provider if they have specific concerns or health conditions,” she said. Reid said the pharmacy does not have any indication of how long the waiting list is.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Grawbarger said he, too, doesn’t have access to waiting list numbers because the system is separate from APH’s. Both Reid and Grawbarger anticipate that area residents have doubled up on waiting lists, trying for best chances to get a vaccine quicker. Both urge those people to cancel extra appointments once achieving success on one of the waiting lists in order to open up appointments to others. Pregnant women at any gestation period have now also been identified under the highest risk health condition category and can be vaccinated. Grawbarger said APH doesn’t have numbers on how many women that will affect in the region and there haven’t been many calls since that announcement has been made last week. The region continues to vaccinate those 65 and older – the largest age demographic across the region. Grawbarger said he’s not sure how long it will take to get through that demographic, and it will depend on how many doses the region receives and how quickly the clinics will be booked. When there are gaps in bookings, APH will move to the next priority age demographic, he said. Grawbarger admits southern Ontario is moving through its age bands more quickly than communities in the North. He said he believes that is because the North has had a greater uptake of those who want to receive the vaccine and the availability of the vaccine. The uptake continues to be above the 80 percentile mark with each age category, he said. “Our uptake here in the North is really good with all the vaccines in our region,” he said. “Even in my short conversations with the pharmacies, the uptake with the AstraZeneca is great too.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Grawbarger said he realizes that people are frustrated with the stay-at-home order and wants to get vaccinated, and APH is doing its best to administer its doses received as quickly as possible. APH continues to receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for mass distribution. The AstraZeneca vaccine is being distributed to primary care providers across the district and to participating pharmacies. Grawbarger said staffing levels at the mass immunization clinics remain strong. “We can’t thank them enough for their participation,” he said. The federal government has announced that it expects about 1.9 million doses vaccine to arrive in Canada this week, and every week in May and June. This week’s shipment is expected to include about 1 million doses from Pfizer, more than 600,000 doses from Moderna and a first shipment of 300,000 doses from Johnson & Johnson. APH’s immunization tracker indicates 30,600 people have been partially immunized with a first dose of a vaccine. Those fully immunized with both shots are 3,014 individuals. The numbers show about 31.5 per cent of the region’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 26.7 per cent of all Algoma residents (any age). To date, there have been 328 confirmed cases of COVID in Algoma, with 38 active cases being monitored. Four of those cases have also tested positive for a variant of concern. Two area residents are currently hospitalized with COVID. As of March 22, all COVID-19 positive specimens are tested from the N501Y and E484K mutations, which confirm a variant is present. Over the past two weeks, cases have been identified across the district except for in North Algoma, the APH website notes.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie