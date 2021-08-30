Algoma COVID-19 cases climb with Delta variant spreading

Algoma Public Health urges individuals to get vaccinated and stay the course with public safety measures.

COVID-19 numbers are on the rise with the Delta variant widely circulating, said Dr. John Tuinema, Algoma Public Health’s associate medical officer of health.

Three more positive cases, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area, were reported late Monday. Two of the cases are classified as close contact, the third unknown.

APH also warns of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who was at Wacky Wings, 350 Lake Street, on Aug. 27 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Individuals at that location are advised to follow public health guidelines including self-monitoring for symptoms for 10 days from potential exposure, self isolating and seek immediate testing if symptoms develop.

Over the past two weeks the Algoma region has seen a number of new cases reported daily, according to APH’s statistics.

The rise in cases is expected because the Delta variant is widely circulating, highly transmissible and there are still many people who are unimmunized who can become more easily infected, now that businesses are open and people are having more contact with one another and travelling more,” said Tuinema.

Tuinema wouldn’t say whether he believes this is the start of the fourth wave of the pandemic across the region, or what that will mean in terms of the number of positive cases that are anticipated based on projection data.

He also wouldn’t speculate if the fourth wave will put a strain on the region’s health care services, something that to date has not occurred.

“The best way for individuals to protect themselves and loved ones is to get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – this is especially important for those who work with people who are vulnerable or who live or work with people who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, like young children,” he said.