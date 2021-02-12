





Algoma region to begin reopening under yellow 'protect' mode Algoma Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Loo says the 'reopening' to begin next week sholuldn't mean people should let their guards down. People are urged to still stay at home, keep their distance, wear a mask and wash hands frequently.

Article content The Algoma District is in a much different place now than it was this past summer, warns Dr. Jennifer Loo. Algoma Public Health’s medical officer of health cautions area residents that Friday’s provincial permission to transition to a colour-coded reopening system doesn’t give the region a green light. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Algoma region to begin reopening under yellow 'protect' mode Back to video Currently, based on positive COVID-19 case numbers known by APH at mid-day Friday, the Algoma District remains in the ‘yellow’ or protect or caution category. That means the region has more than 12 but less than 29 active cases across the health care district. It has been designated that colour-coded reopening category along with Grey Bruce Health Unit, Northwestern Health Unit and Peterborough Public Health. Sudbury remains in the orange restrict category and North Bay-Parry Sound will remain in the shutdown category. “Our reopening is going to look very different than it was in the early summer,” Loo told The Sault Star.

Article content Extra distancing measures will be put in place, occupancy levels will be smaller than the summer and extra masking and limitations might be needed, she said. “The variants are a big concern across the province right now and we have seen the variants circulating in Ontario, and even in parts of the North,” she said. To date, the variants have not been identified in any of the positive tests which have originated in the Algoma region, but that’s not to say they won’t in the near future, she said. “Without very careful health measures we could easily go into a third wave, and that is not what anyone wants at all,” she said. Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health said “the health and safety of Ontarians remains our number one priority. While we are cautiously and gradually transitioning some regions out of shutdown, with the risk of new variants this is not a reopening or a return to normal.” She hadded that “until vaccines are widely available, it remains critical that all individuals and families continue to adhere to public health measures and stay home as much as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.” Three variants of concern that have been found around the world are commonly called the B.1.1.7 variant identified in the United Kingdom and the B1.351 variant identified in South Africa. A third variant, P.1 has been confirmed in Brazil. The variants transmit the virus quicker, which allows it to spread much more easily, something that can be curtailed if individuals continue to stay at home as much as possible and not congregate in any groups or settings without being more than two-metres apart.

Article content The province has said that public health regions will stay in their level for at least two weeks, at which time, the government will assess the impact of public health and workplace safety measures to determine if the region should stay where its is or be moved to a different level. The move means non-essential businesses are permitted to reopen but capacity numbers will be limited and health and safety precautions will also be monitored. Non-essential retailers and service providers have been closed since the Dec. 26 lockdown was imposed by the Ontario government. Limits remain for indoor and outdoor gatherings, funerals, weddings, religious services and recreational and gym services. Decisions made by the provincial government are based on local virus case rates and vary between health districts. But health officials have also warned that if precautionary measures are not adhered to by residents, and a spike in any given health unit is experienced, another immediate closure or additional restrictions could be imposed. Other hotspots outside of the Northern Ontario include Toronto, Peel Region and York Region, who will also remain closed until at least Feb. 22 where positive COVID testing numbers remain high. To date in Algoma, 90,502 tests have been administered with 190 cases confirmed across the region. Of those, 22 cases remain active and there are 2 hospitalizations. Two deaths have been attributed to COVID. The F.J. Davey Home remains in an ‘outbreak alert’ mode, which was declared Jan. 29. Cases in all parts of the region have been confirmed over the past 14 days.

