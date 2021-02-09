Algoma snowmobilers celebrate weekend snow

Pat Kerr
Feb 09, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Twelve regional snowmobile clubs maintain 2,300 kilometres of groomed trails. Dan Kerr

BRUCE MINES Ample weekend snow has, no doubt, left Algoma snow machine enthusiasts with a warm, fuzzy feeling.

Fifteen groomers worked long hours to prepare portions of Algoma-area trails over the period.

After more than a month with little to no new snow, enthusiasts say they are anxious to be finally out enjoying their sport. Varying amounts of snow should see trail conditions moving quickly from limited availability to available.

“We can never predict what Mother Nature has in store for us,”  Todd Stencill, Algoma Sno-Plan Affiliation district manager, told The Sault Star.

In Sault Ste. Marie, specifically, officials warned drivers and pedestrians to avoid unnecessary travel during what the municipality declared a “significant weather event” with snow squalls, strong winds and reduced visibility from last Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. The Weather Network forecasted about 10 centimetres of snow to fall in the city on that Saturday and Sunday.

This was music to the ears of avid Algoma snowmobilers, to whom Mother Nature earlier on dealt a lousy hand with scant snowfall, while areas around Lake Huron were inundated with the white stuff.

“This is definitely not normal,” Stencill said in late January. At the time, groomers were doing preliminary packing on some trails.

“A couple feet would feel good,” Stencill said.

His plea was heard.

“This current snowfall will help open more trails and maintain what we currently have,” Stencill says now. “For us, the continuation of cold weather and weekly snow always makes for the best seasons.”

Twelve local clubs maintain 2,300 kilometres of groomed trails and can take anywhere from three to seven days to groom all trails, often working day and night.

COVID-19 has also challenged riders this year.

To help out, Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) has created a new tool to assist snowmobilers, temporarily adding public health region boundaries (blue lines) to the Interactive Trail Guide on its website, which are visible in both Trail Network and Trail Status views. They will also show on the Go Snowmobiling Ontario Apps after next regular data updates. The blue boundary lines are geared to  help snowmobilers to stay within their own public health region while riding available OFSC trails and enable riders to plan local rides more easily while complying with public health measures.