Algoma takes step forward towards sustainability with new milestone
The new 2.1 million ton ladle metallurgy furnace augments the existing capacity of No.1 LMF to deliver quality, precision grades, and enhances productivity to meet strong market demand.
Algoma Steel is celebrating the beginning of a new era of steelmaking.
Earlier this week it celebrated the first arc at its second ladlemetallurgy (No. 2 LMF) facility.
The first arc is a key milestone in the commissioning process and the furnace will ramp up production over the coming weeks.
This marks another major milestone in the company’s drive towards sustainability and is a key step in commissioning this new steel refining facility, unlocking 100,000 tons of added capacity to deliver advanced grades of steel.
CEO Michael McQuade said “No. 2 LMF is a key component of our sustainability transformation. When combined with upgrades to our Plate Mill, our Direct Strip Production Complex and the continual critical review of every aspect of our cost structure, these initiatives are vital to sustaining our competitive position as an advanced manufacturer in Canada. Canadian steel has the smallest carbon footprint of any steel used in Canadian manufacturing today, and these investments will help ensure a strong, reliable supply of the grades of steel we need to build back our economy.”
A Ladle Metallurgy Furnace is a steel refining facility. It refines the molten steel from the Steel Shop into specialty grades and heats the liquid steel to the optimal temperature for casting, said Brenda Stenta, Algoma’s manager of communication and branding.
The No. 2 LMF is Algoma’s second unit and offers greater refining capabilities than its other more traditional refining facility, she said.
“It has a 2.1 million ton capacity and increases our capacity to produce more advanced grades of steel to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Stenta said. “This steel will be used to manufacture steel sheet and plate products that are used in a growing number of end-use applications across a range of sectors such as automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing.”
Algoma Steel is a fully integrated steel producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate.
With a production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma Steel’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors.